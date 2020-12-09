Political Parties, Civic Associations Urge Tigray Diaspora to Support Interim Administration

Addis Ababa December 9/2020 (ENA) Political parties and civic associations operating in Tigray Regional State have urged diaspora natives of the region to support the reform underway to benefit the people of Tigray politically, economically and socially.

Discussing the current situation of the region, Yemane Neguse said the diaspora members of the region have to support the change in Tigray Region.

He further called on them to support the effort of the regional interim administration to rehabilitate the region and ensure peace and stability.

The benefits and existence of the people of Tigray could be ensured when all cooperate and support one another, Yemane stressed.

On the contrary, some ultra nationalist members of the diaspora that gamble with the lives of the poor children of Tigray have to refrain from their evil deeds, he added

Secretary-General of Tigray Democratic Party, Gidena Medhen said on his part Tigryan diaspora should in particular contribute to the effort to restore peace and stability and development in the region.

The support of the diaspora is critical to rehabilitate citizens who were displaced during the law enforcement operation and to restore the infrastructure destroyed by the junta, he stated.

According to him, “there are some members of the diaspora who love their country and work for the betterment of the people. So the other extreme members of the diaspora have to reconsider their stand and channel their energy for the betterment of needy Tigryan mothers, children and elders. Rehabilitating displaced people and building infrastructures have to be their priorities.”

Tegaru Ethiopians Organization Chairperson, Yohannes Goitom said some Tigrayan diaspora must reject the extremist TPLF and support the effort underway to address the demand of the people for peace, development and democracy.

He also noted that it is important to support the effort to bring peace and stability, and restore the inclusive development in the region under the interim administration.