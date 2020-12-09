Elders Urge Public to Sustain Peaceful Coexistence in Country

Addis Ababa December 9/2020 (ENA) Elders from Somali, Benishangul-Gumuz, and Sidama regional states have called on the public to sustain the peaceful coexistence of nations, nationalities and peoples of Ethiopia.

The elder representatives who took part in the 15th Nations, Nationalities and Peoples Day yesterday said members of the society have a role to play in the process of building sustainable peace and stability by promoting harmony.

Speaking to ENA, the elders from Somali, Benishangul-Gumuz and Sidama regions said it is difficult to secure peace and stability through the effort of the government only. All should contribute to peace and stability.

Aba Geda Alemu Ademe of Sidama Region urged elders like him to play their role in ensuring peace and stability in their respective localities and the country at large.

He noted that the effort of the government would not bear fruit.

“We should strengthen our unity to maintain peace in the country. The TPLF junta had worked hard to sow discord among nations, nationalities, and peoples of Ethiopia to divide and rule. It did not succeed because the people always treasured their unity and togetherness,” Aba Geda Alemu said.

Worku Liben, an elderly from Benishangul-Gumuz Regional State, said especially elders have a big role in maintaining peaceful coexistence.

The people have to stand along with the government to develop the country beyond ensuring peace and stability, he pointed out.

“As an elder I have been trying to restore peace around Metekel by cooperating with other elders,” Worku stated, further urging all to focus on peace and development by standing alongside the government.

He stressed that elders should mediate whenever there is problem in a community as they have huge acceptance by the people.

The elderly Garad Kulmiye Garad Mohamed from Somali Region noted that political parties should also play equal role as elders in ensuring the peaceful coexistence.

“I urge political parties to come up with ideas that maintain peace because they have huge number of followers. And the elders should also teach the youth the importance of the peace. The youth on their part should be vigilant to protect the long standing peaceful coexistence. Above all, we all need to listen to one another and dialogue over ideas not attack persons or ethnic groups,” he underscored.