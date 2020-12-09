Amb. Henok Briefs French Senate over the Current Situation in Tigray

Addis Ababa December 9/2020 (ENA) Ethiopian Ambassador to France, Henok Teferra on Tuesday briefed French Senate and Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Vice President, Senator Cederic Perrin over the current situation in Tigray Regional State.

Ambassador Henok explained the genesis of the crisis due to the cold-blooded murder of officers and soldiers of National Defense Force by TPLF junta in Tigray.

He further highlighted to the French Senate about the successful law enforcement operation carried out to restore constitutional order, bring the culprits to justice, and the need to support current efforts to rehabilitate the peoples in the region.

Ethiopia’s democratization process is now solid footing, the ambassador noted.