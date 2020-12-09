Ministry, ILO Launch Application that Provides Information to Job Migrants in Middle East

AddisAbaba December 9/2020 (ENA) Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs in collaboration with the International Labor Organization (ILO) has launched on Tuesday a mobile application that provides vital information to Ethiopian migrants seeking job in the Middle East.



The application named “Yeguzo Sinq” provides vital information to the job seekers in the Middle East countries in English, Amharic, Oromiffa, and Tigrinya languages.

The application is expected to ease the challenges that Ethiopian migrants have been facing due to lack of sufficient information about their new job, their rights and responsibilities as well as the overall working environment of the country.

The application provides information including amount of salary, emergency centers, foreign labor laws, health related information, and the existing job opportunities in the countries.

State Minister of Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, Ayelech Eshete said during the launching ceremony of the application, Ethiopian job migrants must have sufficient information before they travel.

In this regard, she added that the application will play paramount role as it provides the necessary information about the jobs and the hosting countries among other things.

ILO representative, Ayda Awol said on her part that the applications has list of legal agencies and contributes a lot for Ethiopians traveling to the Middle East countries not to be exposed to illegal human traffickers as well.

Some 16, 000 Ethiopians have legally traveled to Arab countries last year alone so seek jobs, it was indicated.