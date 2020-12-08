President Calls on Ethiopians to Avoid Issues that Ignite Conflicts, Hostilities

Addis Ababa, December 8/2020(ENA) President Sahle-Work Zewde called on all Ethiopians to avoid issues that ignite and exacerbate conflicts, hatred and hostilities.

The president made the remark today at a ceremony organized to celebrate the 15th Nations, Nationalities and Peoples Day at the Friendship Square in Addis Ababa.

Ethiopians should learn from their past to strengthen the future, she said, adding that the incident that the nation has encountered over the past few weeks is the result of several additions of prolonged tribulations.

“In order to bring about a sustainable solution to national challenges, we all need to try hard to investigate the root causes of the problems,” Sahle-Work stated.

According to her, the diverse cultural assets of the country should not be considered as curse and source of conflict. Instead they should be mechanisms for national unity and prosperity.

“We Ethiopians must prioritize respect and pay attention to one another,” the president stressed, adding that peaceful dialogue and consultations in a civilized manner have to be the life style of all Ethiopians.

This is one of the ways which could cement the foundation of the nation, she noted.

“We need to have a red line when it comes to the national integrity and sovereignty of the country,” Sahle-Work said, urging all citizens to protect the country from acts that attempt to violate this red line.

The president called on all Ethiopians to ensure the peace, stability and prosperity of their country.

She also urged the youth to refrain from destructive acts caused by unverified information and without understanding well the affairs.

The government and people of Ethiopia will engage in healing the wound and rehabilitating the victims of the recent incident in Tigray Regional State.

Expressing her deep grief for the victims of the unexpected attack orchestrated by the TPLF junta on the Northern Command of Ethiopian Defense Force and in the recent law enforcement operation, President Sahle-Work congratulated the defense force and the leadership for their successful accomplishment.