Political Inclusion, Respect for Rule of Law Vital to Build Strong, Democratic Country: Panelists

Addis Ababa, December 8/2020(ENA) Political inclusion and respect for rule of law are vital to build a strong and democratic country, panelists said today.

This was pointed out at a symposium organized in connection with the 15th Ethiopian Nations, Nationalities and Peoples Day today.

One of the panelists, Somali Regional State Chief Administrator Mustafe Mohammed said attention should be given to political inclusion which ensures fairness by benefiting all parties and enabling them to live in harmony.

But Somali Regional State and others were arbitrarily designated as developing regions before the reform, he criticized the old practice.

At present, however, there is an opportunity for those regions to participate in every decision making and development activities.

“Political inclusion will be complete when inclusive economy, equitable benefits to social inclusion are met,” the chief administrator said, adding that he thinks this path will lead to nation building.”

Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice Party Chairperson Yeshiwas Aseffa said on his part all political parties need to respect the constitution of the country in undertaking their activities in a responsible way.

Yet, he pointed out the Ethiopian constitution needs revision. This has been practiced by many countries, including the USA which revised its constitution 27 times.

“In Ethiopia too we have different ideas. Different political parties have different ideas but one country. The ideas should be presented to the people and the winning idea will be the governing rule. This thinking and practice must prevail in Ethiopia,” Yeshiwas underscored.

In his final remark, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonnen said it is time to come together to ensure development and prosperity.

He stressed the need for building on every achievement attained thus far to make the country democratic.