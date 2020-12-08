Deputy PM Calls on Citizens to Build Country Where Freedom of Movement, Respect Are Ensured

Addis Ababa, December 8/2020(ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister, Demeke Mekonnen, has called on all Ethiopians to work in unison for a country where citizens can move freely and the language, culture, tradition and history of each nation is respected.



The 15th Ethiopian Nations, Nationalities and Peoples Day was celebrated today in Addis Ababa.

In his opening remark to the symposium held at Sky Hotel, Demeke said the government has been facing series of obstacles in its efforts to put the country on the path of prosperity and harmony.

However, he insisted that relentless efforts would be exerted to make Ethiopia a prosperous land by filling gaps and building on the strengths.

“We are celebrating the 15th Nations, Nationalities and Peoples Day thanks to citizens who sacrificed their lives to put an end to the TPLF clique that thrives on picking differences among us than focusing on our common values,” the deputy prime minister noted.

Demeke further pointed out that history will always remember that Ethiopia was a beacon of freedom in the Pan-African movement and a model for other African countries.

“We (therefore) need to build a strong national unity that fits this height of history of unity and solidarity,” he said.

According to him, Ethiopians have learned from history, and now it is clearly seen, “how beautiful we are and how our dignity is elevated.”

The deputy prime minister stated that from citizens are now seeing in practice how much Ethiopians suffer when divided.

Stressing the need for looking at ways of highlighting relationships and protecting common values, Demeke underscored the immense significance of maintaining national unity.

High government officials from federal and regional states, prominent figures and representatives of nations, nationalities and peoples attended the symposium.