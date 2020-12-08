UNFPA Stresses Need for Enhancing Partnership with Faith-based Organizations

Addis Ababa, December 8/2020( ENA) United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Deputy Representative, Sarah Masala, stressed today the need for strengthening partnership with faith-based organizations in the fight against gender-based violence and harmful traditional practices.



A half-day panel discussion that recognizes the role of faith-based organizations in the fight against gender-based violence and harmful traditional practices was held here in Addis Ababa.

During the discussion, the deputy representative said the issue of gender-based violence and harmful traditional practices requires enhanced partnership with range of stakeholders, particularly with faith-based organizations.

Faith-based organizations are powerful agents to bring desired behavioral changes in individuals, families and communities for protecting the rights of women and girls, Masala said adding that their reach can be a powerful tipping point in social, cultural, economic and political changes.

The common misconception that faith-based organizations are inherently against the empowerment of women and gender equality is erroneous, she argued, adding that the organizations play different roles with diverse positions on culturally and religiously sensitive issues such as sexual and reproductive health.

Women, Children and Youth Ministry Representative, Mahlet Amare said a study conducted in Ethiopia in 2016 revealed that 23 percent of women aged between 15-49 faced physical violence and 10 percent of those experienced sexual violence.

Recently, COVID-19 closedown measures have increased the physical, psychological, sexual and economic forms of violence in the country.

However, the ministry is working to enhancing public awareness on gender-based violence in collaboration with stakeholders, including legal entities and religious organizations.

According to her, ending gender-based violence is one of the main agendas in the 10-year strategy plan of the ministry.

The panel discussion was organized in connection with the “Sixteen Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence” from 25 November to 10 December worldwide every year.