Federal Police Issue Arrest Warrants for 10 Ex-Addis Ababa Police Members

Addis Ababa December 7/2020 (ENA) The Federal Police Commission issued arrest warrants on Monday for 10 former Addis Ababa police commission commanders and officers.

The commission said the 10 commanders and officers were involved in a treason and human rights abuse taking mission from TPLF clique.

According to the commission, they participated directly and indirectly in plans to stir up violence and in activities that put at risk the constitutional order.

The warrant arrest was issued for the following police commanders and officers:

1. Commander Solomon Abrha Bisrat



2. Commander Hailemariam Berhane Gebremariam

3. Deputy Inspector Kibrom Gebru Gebreegziabher

4. Deputy Inspector Aregawi Gebrehiwot Asfaw

5. Assistant Inspector Geza’e Gebrehiwot Gebresilassie

6. Assistant Inspector Tesfa Kiros Gidey

7. Assistant Inspector Araya Gebreanania Kidanu

8. Assistant Inspector Solomon Wolay W/Abzgi

9. Chief Sajin Haftu Khasay

10. Chief Sajin Hailay Woldu Gebremariam