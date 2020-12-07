Public Schools Reopen Partially in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa December 7/2020 (ENA) Public schools in the city of Addis Ababa have begun partial classes on Monday after closure for more than 8 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Deputy Mayor of the City, Adanech Abeibei announced the official resumption of classes from grade 5 to 8 appearing at one of the public schools in the capital.

The deputy mayor said during the occasion that schools have been reopened with stringent measures to prevent the spread COVID-19.

The current increased awareness of the public on how to prevent the spread of the pandemic and improved local capability to manufacture medical supplies vital to tackling the virus enabled the country to reopen schools, she added.

According to the deputy mayor, the city administration has constructed 2,300 additional class rooms and 118 eating rooms in order to enhance the preventative measures being undertaken to contain the spread of the pandemic.

All schools were closed after the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in March in Ethiopia.

Education Bureau head, Zelalem Mulatu said that though schools have stayed closed for more than 8 months; classes were given in distance learning systems using alternative technologies.

He also stated that students of grade 8 have already taken regional examination last week after completing the revision classes organized by their respective schools.

Most private schools in the capital have also reopened classes, it was indicated.