Tigray Interim Administration Pledges to Bring Lasting Peace, Sustain Dev’t in Region

Addis Ababa December 7/2020 (ENA) The Interim Administration of Tigray Region has pledged to bring peace and stability all over the state and sustain development activities.

Chief Executive Officer of Tigray Region Interim Administration, Mulu Nega held discussion with elders, religious leaders, youth and women in the regional capital Mekelle about the current state of affairs in the region.

During the discussion, they focused on reconstruction and lasting peace and security in the region.

He assured them that the interim administration will work with the people to ensure peace and stability throughout the region and continue with development endeavors in the region.

The CEO stated that the interim administration will work to meet the needs of the people for services and other basic needs by establishing temporary administrators at all levels in the regional city.

Mulu called on the inhabitants to actively participate in the process of organizing the interim administrators in the city.

In parallel with establishing interim administration, he said reconstruction will be carried out to rebuild the infrastructures destroyed and looted in the city and its environs by the TPLF junta.

The CEO further called on social services rendering institutions to immediately provided the services that have been disrupted in the city.

Interim administration will be established by getting provisional administrators elected by inhabitants of the city within days, he stated.

Last week an interim administration elected by the residents was formed in Shire town.