Deputy PM Demeke Discusses with Danish Foreign Minister

Addis Ababa December 5/2020 (ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Demeke Mekonnen held a phone conversation with Foreign Minister of Denmark, Jeppe Kofod.

In their conversation, Demeke addressed the Danish Foreign Minister’s concerns over the situation in Tigray region and the humanitarian activities there, Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated today.

Demeke told him that the operation in Tigray is over by now and the government is engaging in reconstruction and rehabilitation activities in the region.

The federal government has continued to work with the interim government of Tigray and manhunt the TPLF criminals to bring them to justice, he added.

He thanked the international humanitarian agencies for closely working with the government and other relevant bodies in the country in delivering assistance to affected people.

Demeke also underlined that the government is actively working with the government of Sudan to return refugees and displaced people to their homes.

Foreign Minister of Denmark Jeppe Kofod, on his part expressed his country’s commitment to support the Ethiopian government in every way possible in providing humanitarian assistance and protecting the rights of civilians.

The ministers have also talked about the upcoming Ethiopian general election where the Danish government has shown willingness to support.