Minister of Peace Holds Talks with Sweden Deputy Minister for Int’l Development Cooperation

Addis Ababa, December 4/2020( ENA) Minister of Peace, Muferihat Kamil held phone conversation with Sweden Deputy Minister for International Development Cooperation, Per Olsson Fridh on Friday.



During the discussion, Muferihat briefed the Deputy Minister about the law enforcement operation in the northern part of Ethiopia and the multifaceted efforts made towards attempting to establish peace through consultations.

The Deputy Minister for International Development Cooperation of Sweden, Per Olsson Fridh on his part appreciated the care taken to protect civilians during the law enforcement operation.

Fridh has affirmed that Sweden will continue to support the efforts of the Ethiopian Government in restoring affected areas and efforts geared towards building sustainable peace.

The Deputy Minister also stated that the long-standing friendly relations between the two countries will further be strengthened.

Muferihat expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Sweden and the International Community as a whole for their substantial humanitarian assistance, according to Ministry of Peace.