Ministry Preparing Disability Act to Enhance Rights of People with Disability

Addis Ababa, December 4/2020( ENA) Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs disclosed that it is preparing ‘Ethiopian Disability Act’ aimed at enhancing the prevention of violations of rights against people with disability in the country.

Labor and Social Affairs Minister, Ergogie Tesfaye made the announcement at a ceremony organized in connection with the International Day of Persons with Disability that was marked on Thursday.

Despite the existence of legal and policy frameworks in Ethiopia, persons with disability in the country have been experiencing numerous discriminations in several areas that include employment opportunities and public services, researches indicate.

The existing negative social perception towards people with disability has been greatly affecting their lives to be competent in different socioeconomic activities, Labor and Social Affairs Minister, Ergogie Tesfaye said on the occasion.

However, according to Ergogie, the new Act is expected to prevent the violations and discriminations being committed against people with disabilities as it will be comprehensive as well as binding on every parties involved.

The minister stated that the act will also further strengthen the ongoing efforts of stakeholders to ensure the equal participations, benefits and opportunities of persons with disability.

She added that all have the legal and moral responsibility to provide the necessary supports to persons with disability to be productive citizens.

She also urged stakeholders to exert efforts to avoid the negative perceptions that hinder the socioeconomic developments and violate the rights of persons with disability as disability does not mean inability.

The minister further stressed the need for inclusive, accessible and sustainable system to ensure human, democratic, economic and social rights of the persons with disability.

In this regard the new Act will play a significant role in realizing the overall rights of this segment of the society.

Civic Society Organizations Agency Director General, Jima Dolbo said the charity model perception need to be transformed to humanity model in the country as the world following the latter.

All inclusive engagement is crucial in the effort to create disability inclusive world, he noted.

President of Federation of Ethiopian Associations of Persons with Disabilities, Meheret Nigussie called on all stakeholder to work for the respects of the rights of persons with disabilities and minimizes activities that cause for disability.

Ethiopia has been celebrating the International Day of Persons with Disability in various events for the coming one month starting from December 3, 2020 under the theme: “Building back better toward disability inclusive, accessible and sustainable post COVID-19 world”.

The day will be observed at national level on December 26 in City of Bahir Dar, the Capital of Amhara Regional State.