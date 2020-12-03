TPLF Junta Behind Conflicts that Occurred over Past Two and Half Years: Peace Minister

Addis Ababa December 3/2020 (ENA) The destructive TPLF clique has been conducting proxy wars in different parts of the country for the past two and half years, Peace Minister Muferiat Kamil said.

Presenting the first quarter performance report of her ministry to the House of People’s Representatives today, Muferiat said conflicts have been occurring in different parts of the country during the past two and half years.

Recalling the death and physical injury of many innocent citizens, the minister said “the extremist TPLF junta has been involved in the proxy wars that took place in various parts of the country.”

According to her, the government on the other hand has been working to resolve structural issues in addition to the effort being exerted to make sustainable peace prevail.

Providing training on capacity building and awareness creation were among the activities undertaken by the government alongside successive discussions and dialogues with all stakeholders, the minister stated.

As soon as the TPLF destructive group members are apprehended and brought to justice, Ethiopia will undoubtedly witness better times, Muferiat underscored, adding that the rehabilitation of citizens has been undertaken upon the completion of the law enforcement

Federal Police Deputy Commissioner, Zelalem Mengiste said accused the TPLF junta for fomenting the conflicts in the country by arming and providing financial support.

The deputy commissioner stated that there are evidences that the conflicts in Benishangul-Gumuz, Oromia, Amhara, and SNNPR and more recently in Mai-Kadra were, among others, were backed by the junta.

Foreign Relations and Peace Affairs Standing Committee Chairperson, Negeri Lencho urged all stakeholders to take swift action to rehabilitate citizens in areas where the law enforcement operation was conducted.