Federal Police Commando, Criminal Investigation Teams Arrive in Tigray Regional Capital

Addis Ababa, December 3/2020 (ENA) A Federal Special Police Commando and a Criminal Investigation Team arrived in Mekelle City yesterday to hunt down the TPLF junta criminal group.



The special force and the investigation team have already started hunting the criminal clique of the TPLF junta in collaboration with the National Defense Force, it was learned.

The commando team will search and conduct different operations in the city, and the criminal investigation team would publicize the findings, it was learned.

The National Defense Force took full control of Mekelle city last Saturday.