President Sahle-Work Confers with Israel’s Immigration Minister

Addis Ababa, December 3/2020 (ENA) President Sahle-Work Zewde received Israel’s Immigration Minister, Pnina Tamano-Shata this morning.

During the occasion, Tamano-Shata who is the first Ethiopia-born person to hold the position, expressed her delight in visiting Ethiopia.

Tamano-Shata also said that she is working hard to strengthen the long-standing relations between Ethiopia and Israel, according to office of the President.

The minister arrived in Addis Ababa last Sunday for a working visit to Ethiopia.

The Israeli Minister besides discussing on bilateral issues will hold talks about immigration of Diaspora Jews to Israel during her stay in Ethiopia.