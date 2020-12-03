FM Demeke Hold Phone Conversation with FM Sergei Lavrov

Addis Ababa, December 2/2020(ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Demeke Mekonnen today held telephone conversations with Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov.

Demeke commended the long-standing and friendly relationship that exists between the two countries and underlined the need to further strengthen it.

On the occasion Demeke briefed Lavrov about the law enforcement operation in Tigray regional State.

The law enforcement operation has successfully been completed, carefully avoiding civilian casualties, with Mekelle now fully under the control of the national defense forces, he said.

The government is now engaged with reconstruction and rehabilitation, law and order restoration activities are well underway in the region, he said.

Demeke also noted that the government is working in close consultations and collaboration with the interim government of Tigray that has been active in holding public discussions and organizing regional executive organs.

Sergey Lavrov, on his part, thanked Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Demeke Mekonnen for the briefing and affirmed that Russia respects the territorial integrity of Ethiopia.

Appreciating what the Government of Ethiopia is doing to protect the rights of civilians and provide humanitarian assistance to affected people, he said Russia believes that ensuring peace in Ethiopia is indispensable to let peace reign in the Horn of Africa.

He also noted that the Government of Ethiopia has the right to enforce law and order in the country without the interference of external parties since the matter is the internal affair of the country.

Ethiopia and Russia should strive more to scale up their bilateral relations and cooperation in multilateral fora, Lavrov added.