National Army Seizes TPLF’s Arms Depot in Mekelle

Addis Ababa, December 2/2020(ENA) The Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) has seized undisclosed weapons depot of the TPLF clique during army raid in the city of Mekelle.

Lieutenant Colonel Sadiq Ahmed said the national army found three containers of rifles, thousands of bullets, Kalashnikovs, Sniper rifles, smoke grenades and explosives in the arms depot.

He said the TPLF junta was powerless to survive the law enforcement operation and forced the ammunitions to left behind.

Lieutenant Colonel Sadiq further stated that there is a possibility to find out more weaponry depots in the city of Mekelle and other areas in the region as the national army continues the raid.