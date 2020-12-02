Gov’t, Int’l Organizations Collaborating to Provide Humanitarian Assistance in Tigray: Peace Minister

Addis Ababa, December 2/2020(ENA) The government has been working with international organizations on ways of providing humanitarian assistance for Tigray Regional State, Peace Minister Muferiat Kamil said.

Repatriation and rehabilitation of innocent people who have fled to Sudan will also be undertaken, she added.

Peace Minister Muferiat Kamil and European Union (EU) Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic held discussion about current humanitarian situation in Tigray.

During the discussion, she briefed the commissioner on Ethiopia’s efforts to facilitate humanitarian support in Tigray Regional State.

According to her, the Government of Ethiopia is working in collaboration with international organizations to provide humanitarian assistance for the region.

The minister also stated that the government has been exerting efforts to improve the humanitarian situation and restore daily services as well as the view of the Ethiopian government on the redevelopment of Tigray, the rehabilitation of displaced persons and the refugees in Sudan.

Various activities have been done to repatriate and resettle many people displaced by the conflict in various parts of Ethiopia by the extremist TPLF junta, she added.

In this regard, Mufriat stated that the European Commission has been made aware that Ethiopia does not lack the experience to repatriate and resettle refugees.

The repatriation and rehabilitation works of the innocent people who have migrated to Sudan is being undertaken, the minister stated, adding that “we have informed the commissioner that some of the refugees may have been involved in the identity-based massacre for which investigation will be launched.”

“Regarding our citizens on the Sudanese side, there has been a tragic and heartbreaking massacre based on identity. As there is evidence that those involved in the massacre have crossed over to Sudan with the innocent citizens, we have clarify the position of the Ethiopian government on the issue that they need to be accountable. However, we have assured all that we would work together,”Muferiat underlined.

According to the her, repatriation of citizens will be done based on the interest the migrants.

EU Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic said on his part the EU has provided over 44 million Euros for humanitarian aid to Ethiopia this year.

He added that the union has allocated about four million Euros to support Ethiopians who fled to Sudan during the law enforcement operation.

The European Union has been working with the government on refugee issues for the past several years and its support is a testament to Europe’s partnership, Commissioner Lenarcic noted.

“ EU, together with its member states, is the single biggest humanitarian donor in the world. We are deeply attached to the international humanitarian law and we see our humanitarian aid as an important manifestation of European solidarity. We have been working with Ethiopia for many years because Ethiopia hosts a large number of refugees,”he added.

He further stated that the explanation given by the minister about humanitarian aid and accessibility was clear and his delegation has got enough understanding.

The commissioner who left for Sudan said he will visit the refugees during his stay in Sudan and consult with senior government officials.

Ethiopia is hosting close to 800,000 refugees, according to Agency for Refugees and Returnees Affairs.