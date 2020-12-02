Opposition Regional Party Pledges to Take Leading Role in Building Peace, Democracy in Tigray

Addis Ababa, December 2/2020(ENA) Tigray Democratic Party (TDP) announced that it will take a leading role in building peace and democracy in Tigray Regional State.

The party also called on the Ethiopian people to implement the direction set by the Prime Minister in his speech at the House of People’s Representatives.

Tigray Democratic Party Chairman, Aregawi Berhe told ENA that atrocities and oppression committed by the TPLF junta against the people of Tigray are endless.

“Beyond Tigray, the inhuman acts perpetrated against the rest of Ethiopia show that it had anti-people and anti-national agenda,” he noted.

It is remarkable that the National Defense Force liberated Tigray from the junta by avoiding casualty on the people of the region.

“ Our party is very pleased to see the region liberated from the siege by the TPLF junta, ” the chairman said, adding that the anti-people system is buried forever.

The next task is building a democratic system that is controlled by the people, Aregawi said, adding that his party is ready to discharge its responsibilities with other partners.

“So far the people (of Tigray) have been treated as outsiders. They were not involved in policies that affect them. Instead members of the junta decided for them. The cliques decided on the livelihood and the existence of the people. Our job now is to help build a system in which the people participate and build a democratic system. If the people are given the right, they can get organized under civic associations, parties and organizations,” he elaborated

According to the chairman, the time has come for mothers in Tigray Region to stop their children from going to war; and the cooperation of the Ethiopian people is crucial in rehabilitating the people of Tigray.

“Each of us has a role to play in bringing peace, development and democracy to Tigray Region and the entire nation,” Aregawi noted, expressing his hope that the damaged infrastructure by the junta would be rebuilt within a short period.

He stressed that every patriotic Ethiopian has a responsibility to rebuild Tigray as the people of the region have made great sacrifices for the unity and peace of Ethiopia.

The chairperson reaffirmed that his party will support free, fair and democratic election in Tigray Regional State.

“The Ethiopian people have huge responsibility,” he said, adding that ” Every Ethiopian has a responsibility to help his country grow united, with its people equal and respectful towards one another. In this respect, stabilizing the situation in Tigray and helping the people move forward is the responsibility of all Ethiopians,” he underscored.

The chairman said Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s extensive briefing to the House of People’s Representatives on Monday analyzed the past and the future of Ethiopian politics.

Aregawi pointed out that, “despite the pressure of the junta on him, the struggle carried out by Prime Minister Abiy to liberate the people of Tigray and Ethiopia is commendable.”

He said, “The speech was farsighted and humane. It analyzed our recent problems and provided guidance to the future; and I thank the PM for his mature analysis and vision.”