Diplomats of Ethiopia’s Neighbors in U.S.A Briefed on Law Enforcement Operation

Addis Ababa, December 2/2020(ENA) Ethiopia’s Ambassador to US, Fitsum Arega briefed the heads of mission and diplomats of Ethiopia’s neighboring countries accredited to the United States of America on the law enforcement operation in Tigray Regional State.

In his briefing, Ambassador Fitsum recounted the efforts made by the federal government for dialogue in the past two and half years when the TPLF clique stubbornly rejected discussion and continued to belittle the reform process.

Finally, the TPLF gangs crossed the red line when they committed barbaric and treasonous attack on the unsuspecting Ethiopian National Defense Force of the Northern Command.

He pointed out that the law enforcement operation has been successfully completed after the seizure of the regional capital Mekelle by the heroic Ethiopian National Defense Force.

The remaining task will be apprehending the TPLF junta and bringing them to justice.

Ambassador Fitsum expressed his gratitude to the leaders and governments of Ethiopia’s neighbors and IGAD member states for standing with Ethiopia and for their invaluable support to the sovereignty, national integrity and lasting peace of the country.

The heads of mission and diplomats thanked Ambassador Fitsum and the embassy for organizing a timely and important briefing, according to the Ethiopian Embassy in U.S.A.

Appreciating the Government of Ethiopia for wrapping up the law enforcement operation in a short time with minimum civilian casualties, the heads of mission and diplomats also vowed to work closely for the peace and economic integration of IGAD region.