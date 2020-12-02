Culture & Tourism Minister Won Tourism Leadership Award

Addis Ababa, December 02/2020 (ENA) Culture and Tourism Minister, Hirut Kassaw won ‘Women in Africa Tourism 2019 Most Energetic, Passionated African Tourism Leader’ Award.



The minister was recognized as the most energetic and passionate African tourism leader by Street of Gold Foundation based in Accra, Ghana, according to Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The minister is expected to receive the award in a ceremony organized in Addis Ababa on December 12, 2020, it was indicated.

It is to be recalled that Hirut received ‘Best Tourism Minister’ award from the Pacific Travel Writers Association at the International Tourism Bourse in Berlin, Germany on March, 2020.