PM in Discussions with Political Parties, CSOs on Election Issues

Addis Ababa, December 02/2020 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is currently in discussions with competing political parties and civil society organizations to confer about the upcoming elections scheduled for mid-2021.



According to a statement from Office of the Prime Minister, the discussion is taking place in the presence of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE).

The discussions are preceded by a presentation on the roles and responsibilities of key stakeholders and an overview of electoral systems.

The highly anticipated and historic election which is being held following the reform of critical democratic institutions is noted as the most consequential election in its demonstration of Ethiopia’s democratization journey initiated in 2018, it was indicated.

The 6th General Elections were supposed to be held in Ethiopia on 29 August 2020 to elect officials to the House of Peoples’ Representatives, but were delayed due to the threat posed by COVID-19 pandemic.