State Minister Redwan Confers with Newly Appointed South Korean Ambassador

Addis Ababa, December 2/2020(ENA) State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Redwan Hussien has received copies of the credentials of the newly appointed South Korean ambassador to Ethiopia Kang Seokhee on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Redwan commended the all-rounded support that the Republic of South Korea is extending to Ethiopia.

He has also elaborated on the reform process in Ethiopia which would inspire South Korean investors to engage in the economic life of Ethiopia.

The State Minister assured his government’s commitment to ease up doing business in Ethiopia which would also benefit South Korean investors.

The two have also discussed the situation in Tigray, access to humanitarian assistance, transportation, and communication facilities in the region.