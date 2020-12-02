Ethiopian Embassy in Moscow Hosts Virtual Business Forum

Addis Ababa, December 02/2020 (ENA)The Embassy of Ethiopia in Moscow hosted a virtual Business Forum on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The forum aimed at promoting the opportunities that Ethiopia offers and to do business and attract more investment and trade from Eurasian countries with special focus on Russia and Belarus.

Opening the virtual Forum, Ethiopian Ambassador to Russia Alemayehu Tegenu highlighted the potentials of Ethiopia.

Foreign Affairs State Minister for Economic Diplomacy, Tsion Teklu briefed the participants about the ample trade investment Ethiopia offers.

Representatives from the Eurasia Economic Commission, Chamber of Commerce of Russia and Belarus, and high-level officials of the sector, importers and exporters and from Ethiopia, Russia, and Belarus took part in the forum.