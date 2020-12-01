Ethiopian Veteran Diplomat Kongit to Receive Japan’s Commendation Award

Addis Ababa December 1/2020 (ENA) Ethiopian veteran diplomat, Ambassador Kongit Sinegiorgis to receive Japan’s Foreign Minister’s Commendation for the year 2020, Japan’s Mission to the African Union (AU) announced today.

The Foreign Minister’s Commendations are awarded to individuals and groups with outstanding achievements in international fields, in order to acknowledge their contributions to the promotion of friendship between Japan and other countries and areas.

This years Commendation was awarded to Ambassador Kongit in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the promotion of mutual understanding between Japan and Africa, the Mission said.

In particular, Ambassador Kongit, as the Ethiopian Permanent Representative to the AU, contributed to the great success of the 5th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD V) held in 2013, while Ethiopia undertook the role of the AU Chair in the same year, it added.

Ambassador Konjit Sinegiorgis, started her career in 1962, a year before the establishment of the Organization of the African Unity (OAU).

After joining the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she held numerous positions both in Addis Ababa and overseas for 52 years.