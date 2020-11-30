Ethiopia to Launch ‘Red Card Campaign’ to End Violence against Women, Girls

Addis Ababa November 30/2020 (ENA) A worldwide campaign that aims at ending violence against women and girls will be launched in Ethiopia on Friday.

The campaign designed under the title ‘‘Give the Red Card to Violence against Women and Girls” is inspired by the African Renaissance and Diaspora Network (ARDN) in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

According to the UN Women, women and girls are subject to a range of violence and discrimination in their homes, at school, in the workplace and their communities around the globe.

In a media briefing today it was indicated that the campaign aims at drawing the attention of policy makers, civil societies and all citizens across the world about these violence so as to pave ways to adequately address the problem.

ARDN Ethiopia Director, Asrat Tilahun said that maximizing the visibility of the challenges faced by women and girls, and developing strategies to address the problems, create and formulate solutions, initiatives and opportunities to achieve a better and more equitable world are the objectives of the campaign.

The Red Card Campaign has already been launched by the United Nations in March 2020 at the global level Asrat said, adding that it has a goal of soliciting a minimum of one million signatures by the 2022 world Cup in Qatar to express broader denunciation of gender inequality globally.

The campaign also strives to highlight the importance of men as strong allies for gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls, she said.

The campaign is consistent with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) primarily SDG number 5 that calls for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women and Girls, with targets against violence, it was stated.

According to her, the campaign will enable countries to put into operation gender normative frameworks and guidance as well as to shape and provide a comprehensive response for gender equality.

The launching ceremony will take place in Addis Ababa on Friday this week in the presence of government officials and civil society organizations.

The campaign incorporates several other events with a view to achieving its objectives, it was indicated.