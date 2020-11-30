FM Demeke Holds Phone Conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands

Addis Ababa November 30/2020 (ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Demeke Mekonnen on Monday held a phone conversation with Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Stef Blok on the current situation in Ethiopia.

Demeke briefed Stef Blok on the heinous crimes committed by the TPLF junta and the law enforcement operation being undertaken over the past three weeks to restore constitutional order in Tigray Regional State.

He noted that law enforcement operation has successfully been completed that the city of Mekelle now fully set free from the control of the TPLF junta.

He added that life has returned to normality with political dialogue in some places of the region including the town of Adwa.

Noting that TPLF junta has destroyed infrastructure including airports, Demeke said that now the law enforcement measure is completed, the task of reconstruction and rehabilitation has commenced with the aim to address the region’s economic and social development challenges.

He further informed Stef Blok that accessibility will not be much of an issue now as Tigray region is fully liberated from the hands of the TPLF junta.

The Government is working with international humanitarian agencies to respond in a swift and timely manner to those who are in need of humanitarian assistance, he pointed out.

The two side have also agreed to continue to work closely to enhance their bilateral relations by further strengthening the established cooperation.