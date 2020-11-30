President Sahlework Addresses Djiboutian Parliament

Addis Ababa, November 30/2020 (ENA) President Sahlework Zewdie who is in Djibouti for a two days state visit made an appearance at the Djiboutian parliament as a guest of honor today.



Today was a typical day in Djiboutian Parliament as members and representatives of the diplomatic as well as consular corps in Djibouti turned up in large numbers to listen from the visiting Ethiopian President, Sahlework Zewdie.

Speaking to members of the Djiboutian Parliament, President Sahlework focused her address on the unique friendship between the two countries that is intertwined by blood, culture, religion and language.

She highlighted the need to further make use of this huge advantage in fast tracking the economic integration the two countries sought to prevail.

Welcoming the President Sahlework to her second home where she served as an Ambassador to Djibouti for more than a decade, the President of the Assembly Mohammed Ali Houmed dubbed her a huge inspiration for African women who aspire to reach the right place they deserve.

Mohammed reiterated, his country will never spear time to be on the side of the people and the government of Ethiopia in its efforts to sustain peace and achieve prosperity.

Ethiopian Ambassador to Djibouti, Berhanu Tsegaye, parliamentarians, representatives of the diplomatic as well as consular corps in Djibouti, representatives of non-governmental organizations, prefects and local authorities of different regions of the country were in attendance in the session.