TPLF Junta Orchestrated Over 113 Conflicts to Destabilize Country: PM Abiy

Addis Ababa, November 30/2020 (ENA) Over the past two and half years, 113 conflicts orchestrated by TPLF have occurred in the country in order to destabilize the country, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed disclosed today.



Responding to questions raised by members of the House of People’s Representatives, the premier said all those conflicts were financed and supported by the TPLF to create the impression that the new administration is weak.

The group organized forces in such a manner as to abort the reform and sabotage development endeavors in the country, he added.

When all those conflicts were deliberately orchestrated and encouraged in all the regional states, not a single conflict occurred in the Tigray.

Adding insult to injury, the junta unashamedly used to boast that peace existed only in Tigray region, the PM noted.

Over the past two years alone, there were 37 conflicts in Oromia Regional State, including in Shashemene, Bale, Guji, Hararge, Chinaksan and Wollega.

The extremist TPLF junta created havoc by fomenting strife within the Oromo people and at the same time plunging them into conflict with neighboring nations and nationalities.

According to Abiy, there have also been 23 conflicts in Amhara, 15 in Benishangul-Gumuz, 14 in Addis Ababa, 7 in Gambella, 3 in Afar, 3 in Dire Dawa, 2 in Sidama, and 2 in Harrari as well as other areas.

And after muddling the lives of many, the extremist group claimed to stand for the people of Oromia, he revealed.

The premier further stated that the TPLF junta had done its level best to create havoc, provoke ethnic and religious conflicts throughout the country to get innocent people killed and properties damaged.