Efforts Underway to Stabilize Tigray, Bring TPLF Junta to Justice

Addis Ababa November 29/2020 (ENA) The Ethiopian National Defense Force has engaged in stabilization efforts following the successful achievement of the final phase law enforcement operation, Lieutenant-General Bacha Debele said.

Briefing the media on Sunday, Lieutenant-General Bacha said the continuing activities by the defense forces are part of the efforts of restoring stability and returning normalcy to the region.

Following taking full control of the city of Mekel, efforts are being underway to stabilize the city as well to bring the junta to justice, he added.

The national defense force is doing its outmost effort to bring the defiant TPLF cliques to justice.