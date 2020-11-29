House Congratulates Ethiopians as ENDF Emerged Victorious against TPLF

Addis Ababa November 29/2020 (ENA) The House of Federation (HoF) has congratulated the people of Ethiopia as National Defense Force (ENDF) successfully accomplished the final phase law enforcement operation against the TPLF junta.

In a statement issued, the house congratulated to the entire people of Ethiopia as the ENDF has emerged victorious over the TPLF junta.

The victory achieved is the result of stand in unison among the people and the loyalty of the army for the constitution, it added.

“We will continue to reaffirm our great nationhood by focusing on national and global agendas, while maintaining our unity and dignity, at the same time combining the joys and triumphs of the evils that undermine our federal system and solidarity,” the house said.