PM Abiy to Respond to MPs’ Queries Tomorrow

Addis Ababa November 29/2020 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is set to respond to members of the House of Peoples’ Representatives (HPR) queries on current national issues on Monday, the house said.

The House will hold its 6th year second extraordinary session tomorrow in the presence of Prime Minister Abiy.

During the session, Prime Minister Abiy will give answers and explanations to questions to be raised by members of the house.

One of the agenda items of the day is to review and approve the minutes of the 4th regular session of the 6th term of the HPR.