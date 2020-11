Israeli Integration Minister Arrives in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa, November 29/2020(ENA) Israeli Integration Minister, Pnina Tamano-Shata has arrived in Addis Ababa today for a working visit.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Tsion Teklu and Israeli Ambassador to Ethiopia Raphael Morav accorded a warm welcome to Tamano-Shata at Bole International Airport.

The Israeli Minister besides discussing on bilateral issues will hold talks about immigration of Diaspora Jews to Israel during her stay in Ethiopia.

Tamano-Shata is the first Ethiopian-born woman to hold a Knesset seat.