Nat’l Defense Force Frees More Than 7,000 Army, Police Hostages

Addis Ababa, November 28/2020 (ENA)The Ethiopian National Defense Force has freed more than 7,000 members of the Northern Command taken as hostages by the TPLF group today, National Defense Force Chief of Staff General Birhanu Jula disclosed.

The defense force which has taken control of Mekelle, the capital of Tigray Regional State, has also been hunting members of the criminal TPLF junta, he added.

General Birhanu stated that he freed members of North Command and the federal police were kidnaped by the TPLF military group.