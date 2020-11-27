Ethiopia to Celebrate Human Rights Day for 10 Consecutive Days

Addis Ababa November 27/2020 (ENA) The Human Rights Day, which is celebrated on December 10 every year, will be celebrated in Ethiopia for ten consecutive days beginning from December 1, 2020.

This was disclosed at a meeting held by 10 human rights organizations, including the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission today.

Senior Advisor of the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, Aron Masho said an assessment about the status of women’s rights in refugee camps and internal displacement will be launched during the celebration.

He added that a study conducted by the OHCHR-EARO on the impact of COVID-19 on persons with disabilities will also be released.

According to him, human rights organizations will also hold discussion on the assessment about the current human rights situation in Ethiopia.

A policy dialogue consultation for African Union, UN agencies, inter-government agencies and human rights defenders on COVID-19 and its impacts on women will be presented too.

A website on human rights, learning management system, strategic litigation data base and strategic litigation guideline would be launched, it was learned.