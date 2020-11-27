Authority Issues Official Request Proposal for Telecom Operators to Take Part in Bidding

Addis Ababa November 27/2020 (ENA) The Ethiopian Communications Authority has published today an Official Request for Proposal (RFP) inviting highly capable and interested telecommunications operators to take part in a sealed bidding process that aimed at issuing licenses for two telecom companies.

As a major development in the liberalization of Ethiopia’s telecom market, the two licenses are due to be issued in March or April 2021, it was learned.

Briefing journalists today, Finance State Minister, Eyob Tekalgn said the government has decided to follow ‘ 2 plus 1 market structure ‘ whereby two new operators will be allowed to work with Ethio-Telecom.

He added that the Official Request for Proposal (RFP) will remain open for three months and closed on March 5, 2021.

Stating that significant interest has been observed during the Expression of Interest (EOI) from giant companies to enter to Ethiopian market, Eyob added “we have strong response from 11 operators but this RFP is open for all others.”

“We are ready to undertake very transparent and thorough selection process. A strong team has been set to review the bid document and will work diligently and closely with all operators in furnishing additional information that they need throughout the process,” the State Minister pointed out.

Eyob noted that the telecom reform being held in Ethiopian as part of the Homegrown Economic Reform aims to ascertain strong telecom industry and inclusive digital economy.

Ethiopian Communications Authority Director-General, Balcha Reba said that publishing the RFP is a significant step forward in the liberalization process and signals that Ethiopia is open for international and regional investment.

“By opening up Ethiopia’s telecommunication sector to the private sector and encouraging healthy competition, we will have best-in-class technology and more reliable services, providing better access to communications and digital service for the Ethiopian people,” he elaborated.

According to Director-General, the improved connectivity will improve Ethiopia to maximize the vast opportunities presented by the digital economy to benefit all sectors and create employment.