Ethiopian Ambassador Briefs Members of African Researchers about Ongoing Operation in Tigray

Addis Ababa, November 27/2020 Ethiopian Ambassador to Algeria, Nebiat Getachew briefed the African Centre for the Study and Research on Terrorism (ACSRT) about the ongoing law enforcement operation in Tigray Region.

Headquartered in Algiers, ACSRT functions as a research centre of excellence in matters concerning the prevention and combating of terrorism in Africa.

The Ambassador explained to members of the center that the government of Ethiopia was forced to carry out the law enforcement operation in Tigray Region following the atrocities committed by the TPLF Junta on the Northern Command of the National Defense Force.

The group is also responsible for the massacre committed in Maikadra which has also been verified by Amnesty International and the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, he said.

The ongoing law enforcement operation is aimed at bringing the perpetrators of these horrific acts to justice in a short period of time so as to create relief to the people of Tigray and the entire Ethiopians, Ambassador Nebiat stated.

The army has already liberated several places in its operation he said, adding it is now in the final stage.

Moreover, he pointed out that the government is providing the necessary support to people displaced due to the conflict and help them resume stable life.

Noting Ethiopia is an anchor of peace and stability in the Horn of Africa he said, adding the government has the full capacity to control the destructive activities of the anti-peace forces to ensure peace and stability in the region.

The researchers were fully aware of the situation after the briefing and discussion, it was indicated.