FM Demeke Confers with French Foreign Minister

Addis Ababa, November 27/2020(ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen has conferred with French Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian.



During the occasion, Demeke explained about the ongoing law enforcement operation in Tigray Region.

Demeke has also delivered a message of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday and briefed the president on the law enforcement operation in Tigray Regional State.

As part of his official tour to African and European countries, Foreign Minister Demeke met leaders of the nations and briefed them about the recent law enforcement campaign against TPLF, it was indicated.

The Deputy Prime Minister has explained to the leaders how the TPLF junta has been orchestrating distractive acts causing harms on the people of Ethiopia.

Despite the repeated attempts of the government to resolve differences peacefully and through dialogue, the junta intensified its evil deeds, he told the leaders.