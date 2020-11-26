Ethiopia Establishes Heritages Restitution Committee

Addis Ababa, November 26/2020(ENA) A national committee tasked with the return of looted Ethiopian heritages was established today.

The Ethiopian Heritages Restitution National Committee comprised of 20 members includes prominent figures and professionals.

Culture and Tourism Minister, Hirut Kassaw said many heritages of Ethiopia have been looted, stolen and illegally exported to foreign countries over the years.

The newly formed national committee has therefore a responsibility to exert efforts to bring back the looted heritages through diplomatic channels, she added.

Noting that Great Britain is one of the countries where many of Ethiopia’s heritages are found, the minister pointed out, adding that the heritages were mainly looted during the Battle of Mekdela.

Among the countries where Ethiopian heritages include, Germany, USA, Russia, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Israel, Sudan, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Yemen.

Established under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Ethiopian Heritages Restitution National Committee aims at restoring the looted, stolen and illegally exported heritages.