Demeke Delivers Message to Macron, Briefs President on Law Enforcement Operation

Addis Ababa, November 26/2020(ENA)Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonen has delivered a message of PM Abiy Ahmed to President Emmanuel Macron and briefed the president on the law enforcement operation in Tigray Regional State.

At the Elysee Palace, Demeke explained that the TPLF clique has been repeatedly sabotaging the reform the government pushed over the past two years.

Despite the repeated attempts of the government to resolve differences peacefully and through dialogue, the junta intensified its evil deeds, he added.

Following its last heinous act perpetrated against the national army, the government launched a law enforcement operation which has entered the final stage.

According to the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister, President Emmanuel Macron noted that the effort of the Ethiopian government to resolve its internal matters by its own is appreciable; adding that the necessary caution should be taken to protect the safety of innocent citizens in carrying out the law enforcement operation.

He added that the effort of the government to provide emergency humanitarian assistance is encouraging.