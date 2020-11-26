Gov’t Expresses Readiness to Expeditiously Respond to Needs of Citizens in Tigray Region

Addis Ababa, November 26/2020(ENA)The federal government is committed to expeditiously respond to the need of citizens in Tigray Region, Office of the Prime Minister said.

In a statement issued today, the office said the government, in partnership with relevant agencies, will continue to extend protection and humanitarian assistance to those in need.

It further revealed that following a technical committee assessment of needs on the ground over the past week, the humanitarian support to internally displaced Ethiopians in Tigray Region is being extended through Ministry of Peace and other federal stakeholders.

The distribution of initial supplies of food, medicine, clean water, and non-food items have begun in areas under the control of federal government to address the basic need of displaced citizens in the camps outside of their locales, it added.

The committee is also overseeing the establishment of four camp sites to begin receiving and supporting citizens that have fled before voluntarily returning them to their communities.

Based on the assessment conducted by technical committees, the need for daily subsistence support for vulnerable communities has been identified and distribution of corer relief items will start until the return to normalcy.

According to the office, the humanitarian assistance will now be further reinforced with the opening of a humanitarian access route to be managed under the auspices of Ministry of Peace.

It affirmed that the government stands ready to support all Ethiopians that have fled to return to their communities and is committed to work with UN agencies and other humanitarian organizations to protect civilians and help those in need.