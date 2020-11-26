Deputy PM Confers with Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth Affairs of UK

Addis Ababa, November 26/2020(ENA)Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Demeke Mekonnen and Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of UK, Dominic Raab held talks in London.

During the occasion, Demeke said despite Ethiopia has been registering encouraging achievements in its ongoing reform measures; the country is facing a number of obstacles orchestrated by the TPLF junta.

The TPLF gang has been striving to secure its extreme ambition of controlling power by creating havoc in the country in particular and the region in general, Demeke further stated.

Despite the extreme patience showed by the government towards the TPLF`s destructive activities, this mafia group continued with its dreadfully immoral acts that couldn’t just be treated with legal grounds, he explained.

Hence, the government was forced to undertake a law enforcement operation with the utmost care for civilians Demeke said adding that the operation has currently reached to its crucial phase.

Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of UK, Dominic Raab, for his part said since Ethiopia is the long-term partner of the UK, internal affairs that affects the peace and stability of this East African nation is the concern of the government of UK.

He also urged the government to take the utmost preemptive care and protection to civilians in its law enforcement operation.

The UK official has also commended Ethiopia’s move to opening up humanitarian corridor for international organizations.