Thousands of Tigray Militants Surrendered to ENDF

Addis Ababa, November 26/2020( ENA)Thousands of TPLF militants had disarmed and surrendered peacefully to the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF), Media Coordinator at North West Front, Colonel Abate Nigatu said.

The TPLF junta could not resist the offensive measure taken by the Ethiopian National Deference Force beyond its sham propaganda.

According to colonel Abate, militants of the junta demolished infrastructures while fleeing to Mekelle following the irresistible law enforcement operation by the national army.

The army has so far advanced deep into Tigray Regional State and controlled many areas of the region, he added.

In spite of this fact, the TPLF junta’s propaganda is completely unfounded, the Colonel claimed.

The National Defense Force is ensuring peace and stability of the people while taking offensive measures against the TPLF clique, he added.

Thousands of Tigray militants, who were forced to battle, have now peacefully surrendered to the Ethiopian National Defense (ENDF), she said.

He further explained that through the law enforcement operation more than 10 thousands arms have been seized so far.

The people of Tigray are expressing their discontent over the atrocities committed by the TPLF junta, he said.

Colonel Abate commended the support and assistance of the people to the army in places where the army advancing in various parts of Tigray areas.

He highlighted that as the people of Tigray rejected the evil plan and a fake narrative of the TPLF, the junta is near to be eliminated.