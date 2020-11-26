Ethiopia briefs African Ambassadors in Cairo on Law Enforcement Operation in Tigray

Addis Ababa , November 26/2020( ENA) Ethiopian Ambassador to Egypt, Markos Tekle briefed African Ambassadors resident in Cairo about the ongoing law enforcement operation in Tigray Region on Wednesday.



In his briefing, Ambassador Markos explained the necessity of the law enforcement operation against the backdrop of the unfortunate developments in the country.

He explained the repeated attempts the Federal Government has made to engage the defiant TPLF group in diplomacy to no avail, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Federal Government was forced to resort to launch the operation as the continued breach of the country’s constitution has threatened the stability of the country, he pointed out.

He further stated that the ongoing law enforcement operation in Ethiopia will have no unintended consequences on the negotiation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which Ethiopia is as committed as ever to resolve diplomatically.

In related news, Ethiopian Ambassador to Algeria, Nebiat Getachew, met Norway’s Ambassador Knut Langeland and Canadian Ambassador, Christopher Wilkie on Wednesday.

During the occasion Ambassador Nebiat briefed the Ambassadors about the law enforcement operation being conducted in Tigray.

He affirmed that the operation in the region took the safety and humanitarian needs of civilians into account and would end soon bringing perpetrators to justice.