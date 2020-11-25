President Salva kiir Mayardit Receives Message from PM Abiy, Briefed on Current Situation in Tigray

Addis Ababa November 25/2020 Security Advisor Minister to the Prime Minister, Gedu Andargachew has delivered a message from PM Abiy Ahmed to President Salva kiir Mayardit of South Sudan.

The security advisor also briefed the President of South Sudan about the ongoing situation in Tigray Region.

The Government of Ethiopia is conducting a law enforcement operation which is by any means a sovereign duty of any government, Gedu noted.

He added that the government’s plan is to finalize the whole operation within a short period of time.

President Salva kiir Mayardit reminded Gedu that South Sudan stands today as a sovereign nation because of what Ethiopia has done to it.

For that, the president assured the security advisor that the people of South Sudan and his government will always stand by the Government of Ethiopia.

Gedu has also met with the South Sudan’s Intelligence Chief General Akol Koor and conveyed a similar message, it was learned.