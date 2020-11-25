EU Has No Desire to Meddle in Internal Affairs of Ethiopia, Says Office of Deputy Prime Minister

Addis Ababa November 25/2020 The European Union (EU) has no desire to interfere in the law enforcement operation the Government of Ethiopia has been taking as it is an internal affair, the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Demeke Mekonnen and EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic held talks about the current situation in Ethiopia in Brussels.

The commissioner said the European Union has no desire to interfere in the internal affair of the country’s law enforcement operation.

Lenarcic, who stated that Ethiopia is a strategic partner of the EU, the commissioner urged the Government of Ethiopia to strengthen its efforts to facilitate humanitarian assistance to innocent citizens while conducting the law enforcement operation.

Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen explained about ways of accessing humanitarian assistance by assessing the objective situation on the ground in line with international human rights law.

The government will strengthen its efforts to protect innocent citizens from being exposed to greater danger and ensure access to humanitarian assistance as soon as possible.