Home
Economy
Politics
Technology
Social
Environment
Sport
Address
አዲስ አበባ
Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Vacancy Announcement
Address
Amharic
Arabic
Afaan Oromoo
Ethiopian News Agency
Home
Economy
Desperate TPLF Ruins Infrastructures, Including Axum Airport
Ethiopian Group Starts Trans-Pacific Cargo Service
Govt’s of Ethiopia, Finland Sign 18.4 Million Euros Grant
Ministry, Embassies Hold Webinar on GERD
City Roads Authority Signs 4.5 Billion Birr Road Agreement
Politics
Human Rights Organizations, Commission Call on Media to Give Due…
Sister of High-ranking TPLF Junta Member Urges Leaders to Surrender
TPLF Assault on Army Immoral, Criminal, Says Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Kenya
TPLF Junta Preparing to Repeat Mai Kadra’s Genocide in Mekelle: M/…
Ethiopia Urges for Adherence to the Principle of Non-Intervention in Internal…
Technology
Commission Launches Software to Mitigate Corruption
Institute Ready to Launch Second Satellite into Space Next Month
Science, Innovation Day Celebrated Here
Ethiopia to Host World Telecommunication Dev’t Conference for First Time in…
Microalgae, COVID-19 Research Laboratories Inaugurated
Social
Human Rights Commission Confirms Atrocious Massacre of Civilians in Maikadra
Efforts Intensified to Respond to Situation of Displaced People in Northern…
Attorney General Investigating Criminal TPLF Elements for Grievous Crimes
Union of Ethiopian Diaspora Associations Established
Disaster Risk Mgmt Commission Ready to Rehabilitate Displaced Persons from Sudan
Environment
Most of Water Hyacinth Removed from Lake Tana in One Month
Environmental Crime Unit Established to Control Crimes against Wildlife
Commission Holds Consultation to Amend Environmental Impact Assessment Law
Heavy Rainfall Expected in South Eastern Ethiopia
About 20 Mln Hectares of Land Restored in Africa as Part…
Sport
Home
ENA catagory
Video
The Ultimatum and TPLF’s Hoax
The Ultimatum and TPLF’s Hoax
Human Rights Organizations, Commission Call on Media to Give Due...
