TPLF Assault on Army Immoral, Criminal, Says Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Kenya

Addis Ababa November 25/2020 (ENA) The attack on the Northern Command of the National Defense Force is a crime against the sovereignty of the country, Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Kenya said.

In an interview with ENA, Ambassador Meles Alem said TPLF’s attack on national army is assault on the country.

”Such atrocities against our compatriots who promote unity and protect the sovereignty of Ethiopia should be considered not only illegal but also immoral and criminal,” he added.

Over the past two and half years, the sweeping reform has ushered in an era of rapprochement between Ethiopia and Eritrea which was commended by many diplomatic communities.

Moreover, Ethiopians in the political arena have realized that there is now room for accommodating disagreements, and various parties entered into peaceful political negotiations.

Before the beginning of the reform, the country was in economic crisis. But the new government managed to revive the economy, Meles noted.

While the government is busy making changes in the country, the destructive TPLF force has been conspiring and working with various parties to disrupt peace and shed the blood of innocent people.

“The last straw was the attack on our defense forces early in November. This should be condemned by all means. The Ethiopian Defense Force is not partisan. It is a force that protects the national security of the country and its people,” he said.

The ambassador revealed that as the embassy represents Ethiopia in Kenya, Comoros, Malawi and Seychelles, it is working to clarify the situation to the officials in those country.

Besides, the embassy has organized various platforms to discuss about the issue with Ethiopians living in the countries and they strongly condemned the attack and expressed their support for the government in its effort to enforce the rule law and uphold the constitution.

“We have set up various forums for Ethiopian communities so that they can discharge their responsibilities in ensuring Ethiopia’s national interest,”Ambassador Meles stated.

Regarding the recent visit of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonen to Kenya, he said the deputy premier had fruitful discussion with President Uhuru Kenyatta on issues of bilateral and common interest.

The ambassador added that the Kenyans have said that they aware about the situation and support the measure.